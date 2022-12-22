Spot checks for driving under the influence being considered / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 22nd December 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Spot checks for driving under the influence being considered

The government is considering the introduction of spot checks for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia has revealed. In comments to The Times of Malta, Farrugia said that discussions over the matter will continue into the next year. Current laws do not allow for spot checks and drivers can only be stopped on “reasonable suspicion”. Law enforcement agencies currently have no equipment to test for driving under the influence of drugs.

Police detain 28 persons living irregularly in Malta

28 persons, mostly from African and Asian countries, were found to be living in Malta irregularly after police carried out inspections on Wednesday morning, Police, assisted by detention services officials, carried out immigration inspections in bus stops around Marsa and Ħamrun. The persons, who originate mainly from Ghana, Gambia, Afghanistan, and Indonesia were taken to a Detention Centre for the commencement of a repatriation process. (Maltatoday)

New benefit for atypical hour workers announced

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana announced the issuing of some €4 million in new benefits to those who work atypical hours. These are hours which fall on the weekend, shifts outside of normal hours and work after 6pm. Other workers who fall within the catering sector (hotels and restaurants), manufacturing, transport, wholesale and retail, administrative and support services also fall under those who work atypical hours. 25,000 persons will receive 150 euro each. (TVM)

