Spurs confirm Ryan Mason to take charge until end of season

Following the departure of Jose Mourinho, Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that former midfielder Ryan Mason will take charge as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season.

Ryan will be joined by Chris Powell and Nigel Gibbs as Interim Assistant Head Coaches and Michel Vorm as Interim Goalkeeping Coach. Ledley King will continue in his role as First Team Assistant.

Chairman Daniel Levy said: “We have great belief in this squad of talented players. We have a cup final and six Premier League games ahead of us and we shall now focus all our energies on achieving a strong finish to the season.”

