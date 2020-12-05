Start in South Africa of a single handed Trans-Atlantic rowing attempt

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South African rower Zirk Botha starts his single handed Trans-Atlantic crossing from Cape Town, South Africa, 05 December 2020.

Former South African Naval officer, 59-year-old Zirk Botha, now working in the sustainable energy industry is attempting the first ever single handed Trans-Atlantic row. Botha departed from Granger Bay, Cape Town and is following a 7000km great circle route across the Atlantic to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

South African rower Zirk Botha starts his single handed Trans-Atlantic crossing from Cape Town, South Africa.

The crossing is estimated to take 100 days. He has provisioned for 120 days and plans to row for 14 hours per day weather permitting. The vessel is all run off sustainable energy for his lights, watermaker and electronics and has a sealed cabin in which he can sleep.

South African rower Zirk Botha loads provisions into his cabin before he starts his single handed Trans-Atlantic crossing from Cape Town, South Africa.

South African rower Zirk Botha starts his single handed Trans-Atlantic crossing from Cape Town, South Africa.

Via EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Like this: Like Loading...