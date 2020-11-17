State aid: Commission approves €5 million Slovenian scheme to support airlines affected by coronavirus outbreak

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Commission has approved a €5 million Slovenian scheme to support airlines in the context of the coronavirus outbreak. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Framework. The support will take the form of direct grants and will be accessible to all airlines operating routes to/from Slovenia. The level of support per beneficiary will depend on the number of passengers carried by the airline and the number of flights. The measure is expected to benefit approximately 20 airlines.

The objective of the measure is to re-establish air connectivity to and from Slovenia, with a view to support the recovery of tourism and more broadly of the economy of Slovenia which have been negatively affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The Commission found that the Slovenian scheme is in line with the conditions set out in the Temporary Framework. In particular, (i) the aid will not exceed €800,000 per company as provided by the Temporary Framework and (ii) aid under the scheme can be granted until 30 June 2021.

The Commission concluded that the measure is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Framework. On this basis, the Commission approved the measures under EU State aid rules.

