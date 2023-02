Reading Time: < 1 minute

TUNIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) – Revenue at state-owned Tunisair more than doubled last year, a stock exchange filing showed on Friday.

The national carrier, which is seeking a restructuring to resolve financial difficulties and refresh its fleet, reported 2022 revenue of 1.26 billion dinars ($403.5 million), up from 600 million dinars ($191.85 million) the previous year.

($1 = 3.1274 Tunisian dinars)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first