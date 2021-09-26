Status Quo’s Alan Lancaster dies aged 72

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Alan Lancaster has died aged 72.

The Status Quo bassist and founding member has sadly died after a battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), with the news confirmed by his family through the musician’s close friend Craig Bennett.

In a statement issued to Australian showbiz journalist Craig Bennett, Alan’s wife, Dayle, said: “We are all heartbroken. Alan had a wonderful wit and a fabulously dry sense of humour. He was a devoted and adoring husband, father and grandfather. Family was always his focus.”

WikiMediaCommons – SnoopingAsUsual

Bang Showbiz / Planet Radio