Stellantis plant in Tychy, Poland celebrates 2.5 million Fiat 500s produced

Reading Time: 3 minutes

2.5 million 500 models have now been produced at the Stellantis plant in Tychy, Poland. The record-breaking model, ordered by a customer from France, is a 500 Hybrid equipped with a 70-hp mild hybrid engine: an efficient, compact, lightweight hybrid power unit, offering a fun and comfortable driving experience, as well as reducing consumption and emissions. Mild hybrid technology – launched in 2020 on the 500 and Panda – was Fiat’s entry point into the world of electrification.

It very quickly made Fiat an undisputed benchmark in Europe for electrified urban mobility, thus opening the way to hybrid cars to all. In 2020 the 500 and Panda Hybrid, joined by the Lancia Ypsilon, totaled 110,000 units sold, with a sales mix of over 50% 500 and Panda. From the launch to date, the three models totaled more than 155,000 units sold.

The result of 2.5 million units produced, means that the 500 has broken the Polish factory’s record for total single-model vehicle production, ahead of the second-generation Panda (2,168,000 units) and the Fiat 126p (2,166,000). Produced in Poland since 2007, Fiat’s icon was immediately met – and continues to be met – with great success on international markets, so much so that it has reached customers in over 100 countries all over the world. And, almost 80% are sold outside Italy, making it Fiat’s most international car and Ambassador of the Made in Italy. The main markets, besides Italy, are the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, and countries as far away as Japan. 500 has even hit such exotic markets as the Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Saint Martin, Senegal and Ghana.

The Fiat 500 ended 2020 as the European leader in the city car segment with an impressive best ever market share of 17.7%, thus repeating the result achieved a year earlier, after having also increased its share in the segment by 3 percentage points. These record figures show that the model is consistently popular and appreciated by customers. It is also one of the most awarded cars in the world, as evidenced by the over 60 international trophies bestowed since production began. These include the prestigious “Car of the Year 2008”, “EuroCarBody 2007”, “Auto Europa 2008”, “World Car Design of the Year 2009”, “Golden Compass 2011” and “The Most Beautiful Car in the World”.

Since the debut of the first generation in 1957, over 6.7 million 500 units have been sold worldwide. This serves as confirmation of the extent to which the Fiat icon has become part of the collective imagination of generations of drivers: of different ages, tastes and nationalities. The secret of its worldwide success lies in its continuous evolution, while remaining true to its own identity. Success is also due to the many special series launched in recent years, showing that the Fiat 500 has always been a trendsetter, with the ability to reinterpret itself in partnership with other iconic brands – from fashion to luxury sailing, from the arts to the world of sports – breathing life into truly unique versions, and exploring uncharted territory for a city car. These versions include the striking Diesel, Gucci, GQ and Collezione editions, linked to the world of fashion, the extraordinary Riva and Abarth Rivale, in the world of luxury sailing, the original Anniversario and 560, to celebrate the original 1957 car, and the 500 Mirror and the 120th Anniversary, in the realm of connectivity.

Like this: Like Loading...