Sting denies allegations of sexually assaulting a minor in 1979

Sting has categorically denied the accusation of sexually assaulting a minor more than four decades ago.

The civil lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Arizona federal court and obtained by Yahoo Entertainment, alleges that the British singer (real name: Gordon Sumner) committed statutory rape by having sex with a 15-year-old “Jane Doe” after meeting at a Police concert in Scottsdale on May 14, 1979.

Sting was 27 at the time. The singer, as well as his the Police bandmates and the group’s tour bookers, are being sued.

John Rosenberg, an attorney for the 17-time Grammy winner, told Yahoo in a statement: “Sting has extraordinary compassion and support for any survivor of sexual assault who speaks out, but he categorically denies that this happened. Sting, who has not been served with a complaint, does not know who this person is. The first any of us heard about these allegations — from 1979 — was when we saw a press release issued by a law firm yesterday. The same press release attempts to solicit clients for the plaintiff’s attorneys. Should this case proceed, we intend to vigorously defend it. Sting welcomes a thorough and open inquiry into this matter.”

According to the complaint, the unidentified woman, who now resides in California, attended a meet and greet at a record store for the Police — then promoting their second album — and met the frontman. While there, she said she told him she was 15. That night, she attended the group’s concert at Dooley’s in Tempe, Ariz. Sting and his bandmates, which included Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers, walked through the audience and greeted fans. Doe claims Sting approached her, “talked to her briefly and asked her to sit on his lap during the opening band’s performance.”

