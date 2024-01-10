STMicroelectronics to reorganise into two product groups

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Chipmaker STMicroelectronics said on Wednesday that it would set up a new structure for its organisation, with two new product groups focusing on areas such as sensors and digital products.

STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, is announcing today its new organization, effective February 5th, 2024.

“We are re-organizing our Product Groups to further accelerate our time-to-market and speed of product development innovation and efficiency. This will enable us to increase value extraction from our broad and unique product and technology portfolio. In addition, we are getting even closer to our customers with an application marketing organization by end market which will boost our ability to complement our product offering with complete system solutions” said Jean-Marc Chery, President and CEO of STMicroelectronics. “This is an important step in the development of our established strategy, in line with our value proposition to all stakeholders and with the business and financial ambitions we set back in 2022”.

Moving from three to two Product Groups to further enhance product development innovation and efficiency, and time-to-market

The two new Product Groups will be:

Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors (APMS), led by Marco Cassis, ST President and member of the Executive Committee; and

Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF products (MDRF), led by Remi El-Ouazzane, ST President and member of the Executive Committee.

The APMS Product Group will include all ST analog products, including Smart Power solutions for automotive; all ST Power & Discrete product lines including Silicon Carbide products; MEMS and Sensors.

APMS will include two Reportable Segments: Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S); Power and discrete products (P&D).

The MDRF Product Group will include all ST digital ICs and microcontrollers, including automotive microcontrollers; RF, ADAS, Infotainment ICs. MDRF will include two Reportable Segments: Microcontrollers (MCU); Digital ICs and RF Products (D&RF).

Concurrent with this new organization Marco Monti, ST President of the former Automotive and Discrete Product Group, will leave the Company.

To complement the existing Sales & Marketing organization, a new application marketing organization by end market will be implemented across all ST Regions. This will provide ST customers with end-to-end system solutions based on the Company’s product and technology portfolio.

The company is implementing an application marketing organization by end market across all ST Regions, as part of its Sales & Marketing organization led by Jerome Roux, ST President and member of the Executive Committee. The application marketing organization will cover the following four end markets:

Automotive

Industrial Power and Energy

Industrial Automation, IoT and AI

Personal Electronics, Communication Equipment and Computer Peripherals.

The current regional Sales & Marketing organization remains unchanged.

