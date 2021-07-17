Storm alert issued for Sicily

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Italian Civil Protection is on alert after a storm warning was issued. The bad weather is expected to prevail over Central and Southern Italy including Sicily on Sunday.

The warning is predicting that from the early hours of tomorrow, Sunday 18 July, rainfall with a prevalent stormy nature will hit Romagna. The persistence of storm phenomena is also expected on Marche, Umbria, Abruzzo, Molise, Campania, Puglia and Basilicata, in extension to Calabria and Sicily.

The phenomena will be accompanied by strong showers, hailstorms, frequent electrical activity and strong gusts of wind.

On the basis of the expected and ongoing phenomena, an orange alert for hydrogeological and storm risks on the northern sectors of Sicily was assessed for tomorrow, Sunday 18 July. A Yellow alert was issued fro Sicily and on all southern regions, as well as in the Marche, Umbria and part of Romagna.

Read more via ANSA