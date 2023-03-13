Storm Freddy kills at least 11 in Malawi: police

Reading Time: 2 minutes

BLANTYRE, Malawi, March 13 (Reuters) – At least 11 people have died in Malawi’s Blantyre district and 16 more are missing in the destruction caused by tropical storm Freddy, police said on Monday.

Freddy has broken records for the duration and strength of tropical storms in the southern hemisphere. It struck central Mozambique as a cyclone on Sunday before moving inland and hitting Malawi overnight with torrential rains and strong winds.

Malawi police spokesman Peter Kalaya told Reuters that rescue teams were looking for people in Chilobwe and Ndirande, two of the worst affected townships in Blantyre.

“Some missing people are feared buried in rubble and our team is working with other cooperating national agencies,” he said.

A man walks on a flooded street near Quelimane, as the storm Freddy hits in Quelimane, Mozambique. The provincial capital of Quelimane will be the largest urban area closest to the cyclone’s point of arrival on the mainland, and its radius (of about 300 kilometres) is expected to extend from Marromeu to Pebane, then moving inland towards Cherimane and southern Malawi. This is one of the longest lasting storms ever, after it formed at the beginning of February in the Asian seas, crossing the entire Indian Ocean to the east African coast. EPA-EFE/ANDRÉ CATUEIRA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first