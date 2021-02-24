Strong 5.6 quake rattles Iceland

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A powerful earthquake struck Iceland on Wednesday morning with the tremors being felt in the country’s capital, Rekjavik, with the public warning of “several aftershocks”.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake reached a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter Scale.

The EMSC also reported the quake hit a depth of 10km in the capital and struck at 10.05am. As of yet, there have been no reports of damage although some indicated it had been a strong quake.

The earthquake occurred at 1:43 p.m. local time (1343 GMT) with first measurements putting it at magnitude 5.5, the office said, adding that several aftershocks had been detected.

