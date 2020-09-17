Students get a taste of the accounting profession

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Malta Institute of Accountants took part in the 2020 edition of the I Choose Careers Fair to introduce Form IV and Form V students to the accounting profession.

The Institute held a panel discussion about a career in finance and accounting during which practitioners from different areas of the profession shared their personal experience with students. The event was moderated by Gabriella Borg, MIA Technical Officer, who asked the guests about the opportunities a career in the profession brings and what students can expect if they follow this path.

The panel members were Lindsey Vella, a financial accountant within the insurance sector; Stephen Mamo, an audit partner from a big four firm; Maria Shaw, an audit senior from a small-medium sized firm; and Dean Micallef, a CFO at a local firm and also managing director at an advisory firm.

“As the voice of the profession, we believe it is important to propose accountancy and finance as a fulfilling career to young people early on in their study journeys,” explained MIA Education Officer Analise Sammut. “The I Choose fair is a good opening for the Institute to present a compelling and accurate perspective of the accountancy profession, attracting new talent by showcasing the diverse career choices available to accountants.”

The event presented the right occasion for students to learn more about the practical steps that lead to the profession, after the completion of secondary education. During the discussion, they asked professionals directly about study options, employment possibilities and specific areas of work.

The four panellists closed the session by each offering a piece of advice to students which they wished they had themselves been given in their early teens.

Organised by the Education Ministry, the annual I Choose fair gives students a view of the options ahead of them and puts them in touch with the people who can help then start their own career path. This year’s edition had to be scaled down in terms of school participation and routes offered as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, but it was nevertheless a rewarding experience for the MIA and students.

