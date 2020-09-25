Students will start returning to school on October 7

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Schools will re-open on October 7, the Education Ministry announced. The re-opening of schools was postponed by a week. Students will re-enter school on different dates, according to their year group, over a period of not more than one week starting from October 7. By October 14, all students will be back at school, the Ministry said.

Parents and guardians can still decide on whether they will send their students to school or not. However, educators must be informed of the decision. Parents and guardians will receive detailed information from schools later today.

Childminding centres will continue until schools reopen fully on October 14. In a statement, the Education Ministry said it was committed to re-opening to schools.

Educators will still return to school September 28.

“We decided that, before the re-opening of schools, independent risk assessors, registered with OHSA, inspect each and every school to certify whether prescribed measures were successfully implemented in each school,” the Education Ministry said. “We did that to make sure that all measures prescribed by the health authorities were undertaken for the benefit of all students, educators, parents and employees in schools. We appeal for the co-operation of all those involved so that all measures are adhered to at all times,” it added.

Like this: Like Loading...