Sudan: EU steps up aid following humanitarian visit

Reading Time: 2 minutes

From 1 to 2 December, Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, is visiting Sudan. More than 45,000 Ethiopian refugees have arrived to the border area in the recent weeks, following the outbreak of conflict in the Tigray region. With his visit, the Commissioner re-emphasises EU humanitarian support and the EU’s continued commitment to supporting Sudan’s political transition. The Commissioner will meet Sudanese Prime Minister and head of the civilian-led Transitional Government, Abdalla Hamdok, and the President of the Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, as well as representatives of humanitarian organisations. He will also travel to the border area in Eastern Sudan to visit the Hamdayet and the Um Rakuba camps. On his way to Sudan, he also intends to meet with the Ethiopian Minister of Peace, Muferiat Kamil, in Addis Ababa.

Commissioner Lenarčič said: “Tens of thousands of people have fled Ethiopia’s Tigray region across the Sudanese border. I commend the Sudanese authorities for their swift reaction to this new and grave humanitarian crisis. The EU is stepping up its humanitarian support for people in need. Nevertheless, it is crucial that Ethiopian authorities ensure an immediate, unconditional and unrestricted access for humanitarian workers to all areas affected by fighting in accordance with International Humanitarian Law.” The EU has also approved a €70 million contribution to the Sudan Family Support Programme, to help Sudan’s ambitious economic reforms. Together with the €4 million emergency humanitarian assistance recently mobilised, the total ‘Team Europe’ response to this programme amounts to €230 million.

Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, added: “The EU continues to deliver on its commitments made at this year’s Sudan Partnership Conference, reaffirming that Sudan is a priority partner today, and in the long run. The additional funds will provide millions of Sudanese families with an economic cushion during the mounting economic crisis and throughout the ongoing pandemic. They will support the Government to fulfil much-needed economic reforms and build a more prosperous future for its citizens. We remain fully committed to support this political and economic transition, every step of the way.”

Like this: Like Loading...