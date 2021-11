Reading Time: < 1 minute

CAIRO, Nov 4 (Reuters) – Egypt plans to raise fees by 6% on ships transiting the Suez Canal in 2022, the canal authority’s chairman Osama Rabie said on Thursday.

Tankers transporting liquefied natural gas and tourist cruise ships will be excluded from the fee hike, Rabie added.

Photo – The Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM