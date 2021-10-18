Sunak considers cutting VAT on household energy bills

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – British finance minister Rishi Sunak is considering a cut to the 5% rate of value-added tax on household energy bills, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Government officials briefed on the Budget preparations said Sunak had looked at reducing the 5% VAT, but no decisions had been taken yet, the newspaper added.

Reuters / FT

Photo British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street following a cabinet meeting in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN