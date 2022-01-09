Survey shows Germans less worried about omicron

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A majority of people in Germany approve of the government’s stricter rules to curb the spread of COVID-19 but are less worried about the omicron variant, a new national survey revealed this week.

The latest “Deutschlandtrend” survey, released by public broadcaster ARD, polled over 1,300 people from January 3 through January 5.

The representative poll comes nearly a month after Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government took over the reins of Germany’s pandemic response.

It also comes ahead of a meeting on Friday between federal and state leaders to discuss new pandemic rules — including whether to shorten quarantine times.

The survey logged a substantial drop in concern over omicron and other coronavirus variants.

While a majority of people in Germany — 51% — listed their level of concern over variants as “very high or high,” that figure actually dropped by nine points compared to responses in early December.

The poll also showed a generally positive response to the stricter curbs enacted by Germany’s new government after taking office.

Some 42% of people surveyed said they think the current measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 “are appropriate.” That figure is up by 22 points compared with early December, when public opinion in Germany was very much in favor of enacting tighter curbs.

Photo – People wearing masks wait for entering a shopping mall in front of signs reading ‘Please keep distance” on a street in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

