Sussexes to launch new entertainment firms

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have laid out a blueprint for their work outside the Royal family with a series of business filings, showing more than half their new companies set up for the “entertainment” business.

The couple, who now live in California and have already signed deals to produce Netflix shows and a Spotify podcast, are to pursue entertainment in earnest after stepping away from their life as working members of the Royal family to find “financial independence”.

Last week, it emerged that the couple had set up 11 companies in Delaware, the state known for its flexible business laws and low personal income tax rates.

The Telegraph can reveal that two further companies were registered on the same date, by the same lawyer and business manager who have represented the Duchess since she was an actress.

They appear to have names which are meaningful to the couple, with one – Cloverdale Inc – bearing the same name as the street that the Duchess lived on with her mother in Los Angeles when she was young.

Both Cloverdale and a second company, Riversoul Productions Inc, are set up explicitly in the “entertainment” industry, and join companies Hampshire LLC, Bridgemont LLC and IPHW LLC.

Photo – (FILE) – Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Read more via The Telegraph