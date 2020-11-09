Suzuki’s Mir claims maiden MotoGP victory in Valencia

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Suzuki’s Joan Mir edged out team mate Alex Rins to claim his maiden MotoGP victory at the European Grand Prix in Valencia on Sunday, extending his lead at the top of the world championship standings.
Starting fifth on the grid, Mir moved up to second inside the opening three laps before overhauling Rins with 11 laps remaining at Ricardo Tormo Circuit.
Mir absorbed the pressure from Rins to become the ninth different winner of the 2020 premier class season, while pole-sitter Pol Espargaro took the final podium spot on his KTM.
After getting on the podium in five of the previous six races, Mir’s victory has made him a heavy favourite to become world champion and end Marc Marquez’s four-year reign.
“I feel super happy. This is what I was missing and it comes at the perfect moment,” Mir, 23, said. “The team did an unbelievable job this weekend and I felt really good with the bike.”
