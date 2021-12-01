Sweden expands traveler COVID-19 testing over Omicron worries

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Swedish health agency recommended that all travellers above the age of 6 entering Sweden from outside the Nordic region take a COVID-19 test within seven days due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“Due to the discovery of Omicron, the new virus variant of SARS-CoV-2, in more and more countries, the Swedish Public Health Agency is expanding its recommendations for travelers,” it said in a statement.

“The testing for COVID-19 now covers all travelers from preschool class (age) and up that travel to Sweden from countries outside the Nordic region.”

Photo – Passengers getting ready to check in at Arlanda airport in Stockholm, Sweden. EPA-EFE/STINA STJERNKVIST