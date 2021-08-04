Sweden to widen police data-access powers to fight gang violence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sweden plans to give police greater powers to access data from mobile phones as it bids to rein in a surge in gang-related violence plaguing its major cities, the government said on Wednesday.

There have been 25 deaths and 180 shooting incidents already this year, according to police figures, with crime at the top of the agenda ahead of a general election next year.

The government said it wanted to give police greater powers to access mobile communications data, including conversations using apps like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, which are currently are not stored by mobile operators.

“Society’s offensive against criminal networks must and will continue, with more police, tougher sentences and more tools for the police in the fight against gang crimes,” Interior Minister Mikael Damberg said at a news conference.

A commission will report back to the government on how to change the data-storage law at the latest by 2023.

Sweden has gone from having one of the lowest rates of gun violence in Europe to one of the highest over the last couple of decades, according to a report earlier this year by the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention.