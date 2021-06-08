Sweden’s Kulusevski test positive for COVID-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sweden midfielder Dejan Kulusevski has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the opening game of Euro 2020 against Spain, the Swedish Football Association said on Tuesday.

Sweden left the Juventus player in Stockholm when they travelled to Gothenburg for the final part of their build-up to the tournament.

“This morning, Dejan Kulusevski informed the medical team that he had cold symptoms. Dejan was tested immediately and that test was positive,” team doctor Anders Valentin told the Swedish FA website.

“Dejan has since been kept in isolation from the rest of the group and did not travel with us to Gothenburg.”

Sweden head coach Janne Andersson said no reserve would be called up and hoped Kulusevski would be able to rejoin the squad after the Group E opener against Spain in Seville on Monday.

“It’s extremely unfortunate that it (the virus) got in (to our camp). It’s sad for Dejan and sad generally,” Andersson told a news conference. “It is impossible to get away from – it creates some concern, at the same time we are handling it as we should, and I have confidence in our doctors.”

Spain captain Sergio Busquets has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Reuters