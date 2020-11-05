Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Swedish PM in isolation

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sweden’ prime minister, Stefan Lofven, said on Thursday he was self-isolating after he found out that a person close to him had met someone who was later confirmed to have COVID-19.

Lofven said the person close to him, who was not identified, had tested negative but that on medical advice, he and his wife would self-isolate.

“I am distance-working. We feel fine and do not have any symptoms,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

He said he and his wife would take a coronavirus test as quickly as possible.
