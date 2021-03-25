Swedish travel ban to Norway and Denmark to end on March 31

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sweden have announced that the travel ban preventing people from Norway and Denmark travelling to country will end on March 31.

Mikael Damberg, a government minister, told a news conference that the measure was no longer necessary to reduce the spread of the virus, and that everyone travelling to Sweden will still need to provide a negative test before entering the country.

He added that this means, among other things, that Norwegians and Danes can travel to their holiday homes in Sweden and that families and friends across borders can meet each other.

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 12,762 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday.

The figure compared with 11,014 cases during the corresponding period last week.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 26 new deaths, taking the total to 13,172. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden’s death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours’ but lower than in several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

Main Photo: Swedish border police conduct checks at Oresund bridge, which links Sweden to Denmark, near Malmo, Sweden. EPA-EFE/JOHAN NILSSON

