Reading Time: < 1 minute

Swiss motor driver Jason Dupasquier (Ktm) sustained serious injuries in an accident at the Mugello circuit during the Moto3 qualifying, valid for the Italian GP of motorcycling.

Jeremy Alcoba (Honda) and Ayumu Sasaki (Ktm) were also involved in the accident.

Scène terrible ce samedi sur le circuit Mugello en Italie.Victime d’un grave accident durant les qualifications du Grand Prix d’Italie en Moto 3,le pilote suisse Jason Dupasquier est resté inconscient sur la piste avant d’être immédiatement pris en charge par une équipe médicale.

Originally tweeted by Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) on 29th May 2021.

While Alcoba and Sasaki did not suffer any particular damage, Dupasquier got the worst of it as he remained on the asphalt.

The Swiss driver was loaded onto the rescue helicopter which picked him up directly on the track and was transported to the Careggi hospital in Florence.