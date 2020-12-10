Swiss-Italy rail link to return to service

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Rail connections between Italy and Switzerland will no longer be halted due to concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus, the Italian transport ministry said.
All cross-border trains between the two countries had been due to be stopped from Thursday because rail personnel did not have enough capacity to carry out COVID-19 safety checks ordered by the Italian government.
But connections have now been confirmed after Italy’s transport minister Paola De Micheli spoke with her Swiss counterpart Simonetta Sommaruga, the Italian Transport Ministry said.
Technical experts from both countries also discussed how to comply with anti-COVID-19 measures while maintaining rail services, which will gradually return to normal in the next few days, it added.
Main Photo: Passengers wearing face masks ride a train at a rail station in Lausanne, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON
