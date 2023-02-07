Switzerland’s solar dam: Sun and snow the perfect mix for green energy drive

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A snaking wall of solar panels has been attached to Switzerland’s longest dam as the landlocked nation looks to maximise its green energy production in the winter months.

The Lake Muttsee dam, in the central Swiss canton of Glarus, is over 2,400 metres above sea level and surrounded by snow-capped peaks – something that the team behind the AlpinSolar project says is a key benefit.

“One of the qualities of alpine solar plants is that especially in winter they produce up to three times more electricity than a comparable facility in the midlands,” said Jeanette Schranz, communications lead for renewables at Swiss energy producer Axpo.

The dam’s almost 5000 solar panels produce 3,3 million kilowatt hours of energy per year, enough to supply around 700 houses. Installation of the panels was completed last year and production at the site has already begun.

Schranz said Switzerland’s mountains are less affected by fog in colder months, meaning the panels see more sun than they would at lower altitudes.

“The reflection from the snow also helps,” Schranz said, “and solar panels like the cold and have a higher yield in cooler temperatures”.

AlpinSolar is part of a larger vision for Axpo, which says it aims to install 4,200 solar projects in the alpine country’s mountains and lower-lying regions by 2030.

Switzerland’s government is also making it easier for solar energy to become more prevalent. Last year the federal parliament amended the country’s Energy Act to fast track the approval process of new solar plants which aim to produce significant levels of energy during the winter months.

The country’s drive towards more green means of energy production is tied to its decision to phase out nuclear power. In June 2011 parliament resolved not to replace any existing reactors, which was confirmed in a 2017 referendum.

Schranz says a balanced power mix is key to Switzerland achieving the transition to green energy. “Alpine solar plants can also make an important contribution here,” she said.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first