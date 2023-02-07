Syria’s Red Crescent ready to deliver aid to opposition-held areas

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Syria’s Red Crescent is ready to deliver relief aid to all the country’s regions including opposition-held areas and is urging the United Nation to facilitate this, its head said on Tuesday.

“We do not differentiate between any of the Syrian people. We are the Syrian Arab Red Crescent for all the Syrian people,” Khaled Hboubati told in a news conference.

At least 1,602 people have been killed and thousands injured in Syria following the earthquake and aftershocks in neighbouring Turkey.

“We are ready to send an aid convoy through the cross line to the stricken areas in Idlib region (in northern Syria). If they (the opposition) opened a road for us, we will go. We have no problem with this,” Hboubati said.

He appealed to the United Nations, which has long coordinated the aid and relief operations in opposition-held areas, to help.

His organisation needs heavy equipment, ambulances and fire engines to keep the rescue operations going, he said, calling for more international aid.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first