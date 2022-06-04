Szoboszlai penalty earns Hungary first win over England in 60 years

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -A second-half penalty from Dominik Szoboszlai earned Hungary a shock 1-0 win over England in the Nations League on Saturday – their first victory against Gareth Southgate’s side in 60 years.

Looking to get their preparations for the Qatar World Cup, which begins later this year, up and running, England were surprisingly second best from the off in Budapest, and were fortunate to go into the break all square.

The hosts kept coming and made their pressure count as Szoboszlai converted from the penalty spot in the 66th minute after Zsolt Nagy was fouled by Chelsea defender Reece James – a decision which incensed the England players.

England pressed as they looked for a leveller, but they could not create that killer chance as their Nations League campaign got off to a disappointing start.

The tests keep coming with Germany England’s next League A, Group Three opponents on Tuesday, while Hungary will look to make it five wins in six when they face European champions Italy.

Reuters