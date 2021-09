Reading Time: < 1 minute

Taiwan’s air force scrambled again on Thursday to warn off 19 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan’s defence ministry said, the latest uptick in tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

The Chinese aircraft included 12 J-16 fighters and two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, the ministry added.

Photo – A Taiwan Air Force’s Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) jet flies at a military base in Penghu island, Taiwan. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO