Taiwan says eight Chinese air force planes entered its air defence zone

TAIPEI, Oct 31 (Reuters) – Taiwan’s air force scrambled on Sunday against renewed Chinese military activity, with its defence ministry reporting that eight aircraft including fighter jets had flown into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone.

Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China’s air force near the self-ruled island, often in the southwestern part of its air defence zone near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

File photo of Taiwan Air Force’s Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) jet flies at the military base in Penghu island, Taiwan. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO