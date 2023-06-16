Tajani to be Forza Italia interim leader

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Deputy Premier, Foreign Minister and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) national coordinator, Antonio Tajani, is to step up to become interim FI leader after the death of founder and leader Silvio Berlusconi, sources.

FI sources said the idea of Tajani as temporary president of the party, taking over the four-time ex premier and media mogul’s position for now, was firming up.

A press conference Friday will set out a road map for reorganizing FI, junior partner in rightwing Premier Giorgia Meloni’s government, the sources added.

Late four-time ex-premier and media billionaire Silvio Berlusconi was cremated near Alessandria on Thursday after his State funeral at Milan Cathedral on Wednesday, sources said.

The cremation of the Forza Italia leader took place at the Tempio Crematorio Valenziano Panta Rei crematory.

His ashes were then be taken to the family chapel at his mansion at Arcore near Milan, where the ashes of his parents and sister are already housed.

Berlusconi, who was suffering from a rare form of leukaemia, died at the age of 86 on Monday.

Via ANSA

