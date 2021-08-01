Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights suspended

Reading Time: < 1 minute

KABUL (Reuters) – Taliban fighters struck Kandahar airport in southern Afghanistan with at least three rockets overnight, the insurgent group’s spokesman said on Sunday, adding that the aim was to thwart air strikes conducted by Afghan government forces.

“Kandahar airport was targeted by us because the enemy were using it as a centre to conduct air strikes against us,” Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, told Reuters.

Afghan government officials said the rocket attacks forced authorities to suspend all flights and that the runway was partially damaged. There were no immediate reports of casualties, the officials said.

(Reporting by Kabul bureau)

Photo An afghan security official stands alert at a check point amid heightened security measures ahead of Eid al-Adha in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 19 July 2021. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy EPA-EFE/M SADIQ