Taylor Hawkins: Foo Fighters’ drummer dies aged 50

The drummer with US rock group Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins, has died aged 50, the band have announced.

The band said they were “devastated by the tragic and untimely loss” in a statement on social media. No cause of death has been given.

Hawkins played with Foo Fighters for more than two decades, joining shortly after they finished making their 1997 album The Colour and the Shape.

The band are currently on tour in South America.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live with us forever,” Foo Fighters wrote.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Foo Fighters were formed in 1994 by Dave Grohl, after his previous group Nirvana disbanded following the suicide of lead singer Kurt Cobain.

Photo Photo by Liliana Estrada / OCESA via Foo Fighters Facebook