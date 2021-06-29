Telecoms execs call for overhaul of European regulation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Top telecoms executives called for a total overhaul of Europe’s regulatory framework on Monday, using the platform of the Mobile World Congress to amplify their demands for unified oversight across the 27-nation bloc.

“The European regulatory framework is totally outdated,” Telefonica CEO Jose-Maria Alvarez-Pallete told the opening keynote session of the industry’s top annual gathering. “Regulation today is based on the networks of the previous century.”

Building 5G networks requires billions in funding and telecom operators are keen to tap the potential for growth in new businesses that next-generation technology is expected to provide.

The telecom industry will invest some $900 billion between now and 2025 and 80% of that will be in 5G, the mobile communications industry body GSMA says.

While 4G helped to create multi-billion dollar businesses ranging from music and video streaming to cab hailing and food delivery, telecom operators seldom got a share of that growth. They are now eager to reap the benefits of 5G.

via Reuters