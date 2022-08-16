Tennis: Murray returns to Britain’s Davis Cup squad

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three-times Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has been included in Britain’s team for the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals in mid-September, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Monday.

The British team will be made up of Murray, world number 11 Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Joe Salisbury, with a fifth player to be added to the squad later.

Britain will face the United States, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands in Group D of the tournament, with matches scheduled to take place at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow from Sept. 13-18.

Murray, who led Britain to their first Davis Cup title for 79 years in 2015, last played in the competition in 2019 when he beat Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

The 35-year-old has lost his opening matches at the Canadian Masters and Citi Open in recent weeks and bowed out in the second round of Wimbledon last month, but finished runner-up at the ATP 250 event in Stuttgart in June.

via Reuters