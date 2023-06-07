Tens of thousands at risk from flooding after Ukraine dam collapse; Ammonia pipeline repeatedly shelled

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Russia, Ukraine blame each other for collapse of dam

Residents wade through floodwaters to evacuate

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has enough water to cool – UN

By Viktoriia Lakezina

KHERSON, Ukraine, June 7 (Reuters) – About 42,000 people were at risk from flooding in Russian and Ukrainian controlled areas along the Dnipro River after a dam collapsed, as the United Nations aid chief warned of “grave and far-reaching consequences.”

Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the collapse of the massive dam on Tuesday, which sent floodwaters across a swathe of the war zone and forced thousands to flee.

These are satellite images of the russian man-made disaster at the Nova Kakhovka Dam and HPP.

The scene resembles a big-budget Hollywood post-apocalypse movie. However, this is the reality of the russian world. And the perpetrators of this war crime, another crime against… pic.twitter.com/IcJeCJi84C — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) June 6, 2023

Ukraine said Russia committed a deliberate war crime in blowing up the Soviet-era Nova Kakhovka dam, which powered a hydroelectric station. The Kremlin blamed Ukraine, saying it was trying to distract from the launch of a major counteroffensive Moscow says is faltering.

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths told the Security Council that the dam breach “will have grave and far-reaching consequences for thousands of people in southern Ukraine on both sides of the front line through the loss of homes, food, safe water and livelihoods.”

“The sheer magnitude of the catastrophe will only become fully realized in the coming days,” he said.

No deaths were initially reported, but U.S. spokesman John Kirby said the flooding had probably caused “many deaths”.

Ukrainian officials estimated about 42,000 people were at risk from the flooding, which is expected to peak on Wednesday.

In Kherson city, about 60 kms (37 miles) downstream from the dam, water levels rose by 3.5 meters (11-1/2 feet) on Tuesday, forcing residents to slog through water up to their knees to evacuate, carrying plastic bags full of possessions and small pets in carriers.

“Everything is submerged in water, all the furniture, the fridge, food, all flowers, everything is floating. I do not know what to do,” Oskana, 53, said when asked about her house.

In Kherson Oblast, 80 villages and cities went under the water after a Russian attack on the Nova Kakhovka dam, 🇺🇦 President @ZelenskyyUa said https://t.co/T84EIfTu4M 📽️by OperativnoZSU pic.twitter.com/hXhwhqqbsv — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 6, 2023

Buses, trains and private vehicles were marshalled to carry people to safety in about 80 communities threatened by flooding.

In Kherson, cracks of incoming artillery sent people trying to flee running for cover on Tuesday. In the evening, Reuters reporters heard four incoming artillery blasts near a residential neighborhood where civilians were evacuating.

Residents in flooded Nova Kakhovka on the Russian-controlled bank of the Dnipro told Reuters that some had decided to stay despite being ordered out.

“They say they are ready to shoot without warning,” said one man, Hlib, describing encounters with Russian troops.

The Kazkova Dibrova zoo on the Russian-held riverbank was completely flooded and all 300 animals were dead, a representative said via the zoo’s Facebook account.

“More and more water is coming every hour. It’s very dirty,” Yevheniya, a woman in Nova Kakhovka , said by telephone.

Washington said it was uncertain who was responsible, but Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Robert Wood told reporters it would not make sense for Ukraine to destroy the dam and harm its own people.

The Geneva Conventions ban targeting dams in war because of the danger to civilians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address that his prosecutors had already approached the International Criminal Court about the dam. Earlier, he claimed on Telegram that Russian forces blew up the power plant from inside.

“Residents are sitting on the roofs of their homes waiting to be rescued…. This is a Russian crime against people, nature and life itself,” Oleksiy Kuleba, a senior official on Zelenskiy’s staff, said on Telegram.

The dam supplies water to a wide area of southern Ukrainian farmland, including the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula, as well as cooling the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog said Zaporizhzhia, upriver on the reservoir, should have enough water to cool its reactors for “some months” from a separate pond.

As Kyiv prepares for a long-awaiterd counteroffensive, some military analysts said the flooding could benefit Russia by slowing or limiting any potential Ukrainian advance along that part of the front line.

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows a closer view of the destroyed Nova Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric plant in the Kherson region, southern Ukraine. Ukraine has accused Russian forces of destroying a critical dam and hydroelectric power plant on the Dnipro River in the Kherson region along the front line in southern Ukraine on 06 June. EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT

Russian forces repeatedly shell ammonia pipeline in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

Russian forces repeatedly fired at an ammonia pipeline in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, a local governor said on Tuesday, a conduit potentially crucial for the extension of a deal allowing the safe export of grains and fertilizers from Black Sea ports.

The extension next month of the Black Sea Grain initiative, a pact struck in July 2022 to help tackle a global food crises, could hinge on the reopening of the pipeline.

The ammonia pipeline, the world’s longest, stretches about 2,470 kilometres (1,534 miles) from Russia’s Togliatti on the Volga River to three Black Sea ports. It has been shut down since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

There was no recorded leakage from the late Tuesday shelling that hit the pipeline near the village of Masiutivka and an overnight shelling near the village of Zapadne, said Oleh Sinehubov, the governor of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

“There is no threat to people’s lives and health,” Sinehubov said on the Telegram messaging app.

