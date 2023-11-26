Tensions rise over future of the OSCE, Reports Russia blocked appointment of Malta as OSCE chairman

Reading Time: 6 minutes

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe is at a standstill as Russia is blocking Estonia and now Malta from taking over as chair.

Since 2021, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has been at a standstill, with Russia refusing to approve Estonia taking over as chair in 2024. Now a possible solution is emerging — but it is proving divisive for the EU.

According to the Brussels correspondent of Radio Liberty Rikard Jozwiak, on Thursday 23 November, the Russian Federation blocked the appointment of Malta as the presiding state in the OSCE, as well as four top officials of the organisation, including the Secretary General.

🇷🇺 has already blocked 🇪🇪 to be OSCE chair in 2024. Now it is not giving consent to 🇲🇹 as alternative OSCE chair + Top4 OSCE posts (like sec gen) as a package. They want Lavrov to be welcomed in 🇲🇰 next week for the OSCE ministerial, taking the final decision — Rikard Jozwiak (@RikardJozwiak) November 23, 2023

Earlier this week, Russia, along with Belarus, vetoed Estonia’s approval of the next OSCE chair in 2024. Moscow has repeatedly opposed such an appointment since 2020, citing the fact that Estonia is a member of NATO.

Against the backdrop of Russian opposition, Malta received an offer to take over the chairmanship of the OSCE in 2024. It was seen as a compromise, since Malta declared neutrality, although it condemned Russian aggression and, as a member of the EU, joined the sanctions regime against Russia.

Russia appeared open to non-NATO countries taking over, according to two of the diplomats. And according to four further diplomats, there’s a growing consensus that Malta could be the solution.

Austria, which was also floated as a possible candidate, said it’s open to the Malta idea. “Austria is in support of every measure maintaining the functioning of the OSCE. As host state of the organization, Austria has a special responsibility,” the Austrian foreign ministry told POLITICO in a statement.

This is not the first month the OSCE is looking for ways to maintain the functioning of the organisation despite the position of Russia, which refused to cooperate but can veto any decision.

This week Russia (and Belarus) reiterated they are not willing to let Estonia take over running the OSCE for next year. Government officials from Estonia, which has been the candidate since 2020, did not hide their anger.

“For years now, Moscow has prevented the organization from adopting its budget, holding official OSCE events, and extending foreign missions, resulting in the end of all OSCE foreign missions in Ukraine, which has been subjected to Russia’s aggression,” Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said in a statement on Tuesday. “As Russia is violating all fundamental principles of the OSCE with its bloody war of aggression, it is unacceptable to be subject to Moscow’s demands and blackmail.”

The OSCE is a body born from the Cold War, made up of 57 countries from Europe, North America and Asia (although not China or India). Its mandate includes monitoring elections and supporting peace negotiations.

OSCE exposed to the Kremlin’s pursuit of reshaping the global order

With its a system requiring unanimity, the OSCE is among international bodies exposed to the Kremlin’s pursuit of reshaping the global order in light of its war in Ukraine. The Russian invasion has jeopardized the basic concept of cooperative security, which the OSCE embodies.

Moscow has long been critical of the OSCE, accusing it of having turned into a Western tool. The Russians have also taken advantage of the need for unanimous decision-making at the OSCE by utilizing their ability to block decisions, said Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs.

Russia’s ability to freeze OSCE’s decision-making process is being followed closely in Brussels, for several reasons. These include that the contract of the OSCE’s secretary general, Helga Schmid — a well-known figure because she was a top official at the European External Action Service — expires next month. A number of diplomats said Schmid’s future is among the victims of the standstill created by the Russian veto.

A key ministerial meeting is due to take place in North Macedonia (which holds the current OSCE presidency) later this month. Diplomats familiar with the discussions, who were granted anonymity to speak freely, said different options have been floated to address the dynamic with Russia. These include North Macedonia staying on as chair for the whole of 2024 or at least half of it.

Some countries, especially the Baltics, see any other country taking over the chair as a concession to Moscow. But others argue that, in the long run, theOSCE could resume being a vehicle of communication with Moscow if a time comes to negotiate over Ukraine.

North Macedonia continuing its presidency wouldn’t be seen as a Russian victory, Latvian President Rinkēvičs told POLITICO, as “even before Russia invaded Ukraine, it was already obvious that Russians were going to block Estonia’s chairmanship.”

However, one diplomat said an extension for North Macedonia would not still not mean that the OSCE would be able to resume working, andalso questioned the country’s will to remain in the role.

North Macedonia to allow Lavrov to attend OSCE meeting

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov intends to go to the meeting in Skopje, North Macedonia, they are concerned that Lavrov might use the meeting to declare victory if Malta takes over at the helm instead of Estonia.

A number of ministers, according to the same diplomats,have problems withhis attendance.

It’s unclear, for example, whether Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kulebawill attend if Lavrov is also there.

“For two years, we have been talking about the need to talk to Mr. Lavrov in the format of a Special Tribunal. Now, we witness the efforts to return him to diplomatic talks and to normalize Russia’s presence,” said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

The government of North Macedonia decided at a meeting on Friday to permit Russian planes to fly over its territory so that a Russian delegation can attend a ministerial meeting of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

European Pravda, citing a press release from the North Macedonian government in Skopje

According to media reports, the Russian delegation will include Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, “his doctor, technical staff, and security”, 17 diplomats, including Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, and 24 journalists – a total of 85 people.

North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani had said earlier that the Russian delegation’s attendance at the OSCE ministerial meeting was in doubt because his country’s airspace and that of neighbouring states are closed to Russian aircraft due to EU sanctions against Russia.

At last year’s OSCE ministerial meeting, hosted by Poland, Warsaw refused to allow Lavrov to enter the country. The move provoked anger from Moscow, which called the refusal “unprecedented and provocative”.

Read more via Politico/ OBOZ.UA/RFE

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group