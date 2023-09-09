Terror suspect Daniel Khalife arrested

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Metropolitan police have announced that fugitive Daniel Khalife has been arrested

The police search was centred on Chiswick in west London. Detectives have offered £20,000 as a reward in exchange for information on his whereabouts.

Khalife escaped from prison under a food truck.

Metropolitan Police officers have arrested Daniel Khalife who escaped from HMP Wandsworth on 6 Sep



Officers apprehended him just before 11am today in the #Chiswick area, and he is currently in police custody



We thank the public and media for their support with info & appeals — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 9, 2023

Following several sightings of Khalife overnight, police apprehended him just before 11am.

He is now in police custody and police say they will provide more information on his arrest in due course.

Daniel Khalife went missing from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old was working in the kitchen and was wearing a chef’s uniform, and is believed to have held on to straps on the truck to make his escape.

