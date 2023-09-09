Terror suspect Daniel Khalife arrested

British Metropolitan police have announced that fugitive Daniel Khalife has been arrested
The police search was centred on Chiswick in west London. Detectives have offered £20,000 as a reward in exchange for information on his whereabouts.
Khalife escaped from prison under a food truck.
Following several sightings of Khalife overnight, police apprehended him just before 11am.
He is now in police custody and police say they will provide more information on his arrest in due course.
Daniel Khalife went missing from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old was working in the kitchen and was wearing a chef’s uniform, and is believed to have held on to straps on the truck to make his escape.