Tesco limits purchases of toilet rolls, eggs, rice, soap and handwash

Tesco has introduced buying limits on items including toilet roll, eggs, rice, soap and handwash. Customers at the supermarket are now limited to one item per person of toilet roll, and up to three products of eggs, rice, soap and handwash.

It is understood the extra limits are pre-emptive measures to help smooth demand in the coming weeks, rather than a reaction to shortages or a change in buying behaviour. They are on top of a three-item limit on essential items such as flour, dried pasta and anti-bacterial wipes which has been in place for several months.

On Monday supermarkets and wholesalers warned of shortages of lettuce, broccoli and citrus fruit around Christmas as thousands of lorries were stranded in Kent after France closed its borders to the UK.

Tesco previously introduced a buying cap on toilet roll in November in anticipation of a repeat of the panic buying that took place in March, and has encouraged customers to “shop as normal”, saying it had plenty of food up to 25 December.

French authorities have announced that journeys from the UK will be allowed to resume on Wednesday, but those seeking to travel must provide a negative Covid-19 test result.

Main Photo: A person stands next to empty product shelves at a Tesco supermarket in North London, Britain. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

