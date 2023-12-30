The actors, musicians, writers and artists who died in 2023

Reading Time: 11 minutes

Icon of American rock David Crosby

Crosby was a prominent figure of the 1970s Laurel Canyon scene who helped bring folk-rock mainstream with both The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash. He developed a harmony-rich vocal approach and kaleidoscopic sound, which incorporated psychedelic rock, jazz and twangy folk. As a songwriter, Crosby’s canon included the stormy classic “Eight Miles High” and “Almost Cut My Hair” from the hit album Déjà Vu. He died Jan. 18 at age 81.

Composer Burt Bacharach

The visionary pop composer wrote music that sounded simple. But there was nothing simple about the songs now seared in the memories of generations of listeners. They include “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Walk on By,” “What the World Needs Now” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head.” He died on Feb. 8 at age 94.

British Designer Mary Quant

One of the most influential designers of her era, Dame Mary Quant is credited with spreading the gospel of hot pants, miniskirts, colorful tights, waterproof mascara, baby wale corduroy, dresses with pockets, shiny PVC raincoats and Vidal Sassoon bobs. While only in her 20s, Quant opened a shop on Kings Road that evolved into a global fashion brand. She died April 13 at age 93.

Italian football hero Gianluca Vialli

Vialli was the son of a self-made millionaire, who grew up in a mansion in Lombardy – but money could not buy his natural skill as a footballer.

He was best known in the UK for his time with Chelsea, the club for which he scored 40 goals in 88 games between 1996 and 1999. He then became manager – winning the FA Cup with the club in both roles. Before his move to London he had played for Juventus, who signed him in what was a record deal back in 1992.

The only child of the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll” Lisa Marie Presley

As the only child of the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll”, Lisa Marie Presley was the sole heir to her father’s Graceland estate and seemed destined to a life of music royalty.

She went on to have her own career in the spotlight, scoring two US Top 10 albums, and was famously married to both Michael Jackson and Nicholas Cage. But her life was beset by tragedy, including the loss of her son in 2020.

Presley died aged 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California, with her mother Priscilla describing her as “the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known”.

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida

One of the last stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, Lollobrigida’s roles in movies including Beautiful But Dangerous and The World’s Most Beautiful Woman secured her position as an international sex symbol.

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida died age 95 on Monday 16 January.

She was one of the highest-profile European actresses of the 1950s and early 1960s, playing opposite Hollywood stars including Humphrey Bogart, Rock Hudson, Burt Lancaster, Tony Curtis and Frank Sinatra.

Hollywood bombshell Raquel Welch

Raquel Welch was a Hollywood bombshell whose career spanned more than 50 years, including 30 films and dozens of TV series and appearances.

She won a Golden Globe for best actress in 1975 for her role in The Three Musketeers, and appeared in hit films including Legally Blonde later in her career.

However, thanks to its iconic publicity still featuring Welch in a deer-skin bikini, it is her role in the 1966 prehistoric adventure fantasy One Million Years BC she will be most remembered for, despite having just a few lines of dialogue in the film.

The star died aged 82 in a short illness, her management company said, and had been suffering with Alzheimer’s disease.

Fashion designer Paco Rabanne

Paco Rabanne, the Spanish-born designer, died at the age of 88 in Portsall, Brittany.

Francisco Rabaneda y Cuervo – Rabanne’s birth name – founded his namesake brand in1966, and while it is now best-known for is aftershaves and perfumes, it was his Space Age designs in the 1960s, that first brought him to the attention of many. The Spanish group Puig, now controls the Paco Rabanne label he exited two decades ago.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi

The death of controversial former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi brought an end to one of the most colourful and controversial political careers of recent times.

Famous for his notorious “bunga bunga” parties, the 86-year-old senator and leader of the Forza Italia party had faced a string of financial and sex scandals which made him the most polarising figure in modern Italy. The sex parties, which involved prostitutes, caused a major scandal in the country.

Well known for his brash and ebullient personality, he led Italy three times from 1994-1995, 2001-2006 and 2008-2011, stepping down as prime minister for the last time in 2011 as Italy came close to a Greece-style debt crisis.

He died after receiving treatment for a lung infection linked to chronic leukaemia.

Shaft star Richard Roundtree

Shaft brought audiences one of the first Black action heroes, embodied by Roundtree in a sweeping leather coat and ineffable style. The 1971 low-budget movie became a smash hit and helped create an entire genre: Blaxploitation. The actor starred in a few Shaft sequels and appeared in more than 150 movie and TV shows, ranging from Roots to Desperate Housewives to Being Mary Jane. He died Oct. 24 at age 81.

Singer, actor, activist Harry Belafonte

Easily one of the 20th century’s most charismatic performers, Belafonte won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. In the 1950s, he set off a craze for calypso music with his chart-topping recording of “Day-O” (also known as “The Banana Boat Song”). Among other achievements, Belafonte helped organize the 1963 Freedom March on Washington. He died April 25 at age 96.

Friends star Matthew Perry

The actor achieved extraordinary celebrity as snarky Chandler Bing, an offbeat heartthrob over 10 seasons of one of the most successful TV sitcoms ever. Perry chronicled an epic struggle with addiction to drugs and alcohol in his 2022 memoir, estimating he’d spent half of his life in treatment. He died Oct. 28 at age 54.

Soul and rock powerhouse Tina Turner

An eight-time Grammy winner, Turner was known for her octave-defying voice and mesmerizing stage moves. In a recording career that spanned six decades, she found fame both as a solo artist and in a duo with her first husband, Ike Turner. Her story of surviving his abuse became the basis of the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do with It. She died May 24 at age 83.

Suave crooner American Tony Bennett

Bennett began as a suave crooner in the 1950s and quickly established himself as one of radio’s most popular hit makers. He was a showman, with an intimate nightclub sensibility. Bennett used his celebrity on behalf of civil rights and later in life replenished his fandom through collaborations with musicians ranging from k.d. lang to Lady Gaga. He died July 21 at age 96.

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor

Sinéad O’Connor was known for her intense and beautiful voice, her political convictions, and the personal tumult that overtook her later years. Her album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, went double platinum in 1990. At the height of her fame, she elicited howls of outrage for her prescient warnings against sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. She died July 26 at age 56.

American actor Paul Reubens ( Pee-wee Herman)

Joyful, odd and subversive, Paul Reubens’ character rode his bicycle through 1980s pop culture in a red bow tie and tight gray suit, shouting, “I know you are but what am I?” First created in the sketch comedy group The Groundlings, Pee-wee found a devoted fandom through TV shows and in movies. He died July 30 at age 70.

Fernando Botero, one of Latin America’s most celebrated artists

Known for his whimsical, rotund figures that poked fun at the upper class of his native Colombia, Botero also explored political themes ranging from drug violence to abuses by U.S. military personal in Abu Ghraib. The artist’s work can be seen at many major museums around the world, including the Museo Botero in Bogotá. He died Sept. 15 at age 91.

American actor Tom Sizemore

Actor Tom Sizemore has died in his sleep in hospital weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm. Sizemore, 61, suffered a brain aneurysm as a result of a stroke in the early hours of 18 February, collapsing at home in Los Angeles before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

Since then he had been in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care. Sizemore became a star in the films Natural Born Killers and Heat, before going on to blockbusters such as Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down.

But he struggled with addiction during his acting career, having been arrested a number of times for driving under the influence and drug possession.

He was also arrested more than once for domestic violence, including against his girlfriend Heidi Fleiss, for which he was convicted.

Barry Humphries (Dame Edna Everage)

Comedian, satirist, author, producer, West End star, writer, painter, born entertainer: Barry Humphries did it all. His characters included Sir Les Patterson – the lecherous “phallus-brandishing” diplomat who once chased Kylie Minogue off stage at the Royal Festival Hall – and the “boring man of the suburbs” Sandy Stone.

But he was of course best known for Dame Edna Everage, a self-described giga-star known for her extravagant spectacles, rapier wit, double entendres and fondness for gladioli flowers, who was arguably Australia’s biggest comedy export.

He had been readmitted to hospital in Sydney after suffering complications following hip surgery, and died aged 89.

Presenter Jerry Springer

Famous for The Jerry Springer Show – a ratings hit known for its strippers, food-fights and punch-ups – the politician-turned-presenter saw his work as a TV rebellion against the elite. “Take care of yourselves, and each other,” was his line to end every episode.

The show aired for 27 seasons, with nearly 5,000 episodes from 1991 to 2018, and even inspired Jerry Springer: The Opera. A UK version was made in 1999, and Too Hot For TV videos and DVDs were also released.

The presenter died aged 79 after being diagnosed with cancer.

Renowned British author Martin Amis

Amis published 15 novels, as well as several short fiction collections and non-fiction works, and was best known for his books Money: A Suicide Note, and London Fields.

He was twice listed for the Booker Prize for his novels Time’s Arrow and Yellow Dog, and his memoir Experience was awarded the James Tait Black Memorial Prize.

He died of oesophageal cancer at his home Florida, aged 73, his wife Isabel Fonseca, also a writer, announced.

Actor and politician Glenda Jackson

Glenda Jackson, who died at the age of 87, was both an Oscar-winning actress and a former Labour MP, an entertainer who turned to politics after more than three decades on stage and screen.

She won the Oscar for best actress in 1970 for her performance as a headstrong artist in director Ken Russell’s adaptation of DH Lawrence’s novel Women In Love, and again three years later for romantic comedy A Touch Of Class.

Despite her successful career in entertainment – she also won two Emmy Awards and a Tony – she never had any interest in the social and glamorous aspects of the industry, and devoted herself to politics in the 1990s, angered by the damage she believed was being inflicted on the working classes by former Conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

But a return to entertainment saw her win a BAFTA in 2020 for her portrayal of a woman suffering from dementia in Elizabeth Is Missing, and before her death had recently completed filming The Great Escaper alongside Michael Caine.

Britain’s first £1m football player Trevor Francis

Former England star Trevor Francis – Britain’s first £1m football player – died aged 69.

The striker, who rose through the youth ranks at Birmingham City, signed for Brian Clough’s Nottingham Forest in 1979 for a then-record £1,150,000 fee.

He was instrumental in helping Clough’s side to win the European Cup in Munich later that year, scoring the winning goal against Swedish side Malmo.

Francis won a second European Cup with Forest the following year – though he was ruled out of the final against Hamburg through injury.

He later swapped the pitch for the dugout, becoming manager of Sheffield Wednesday, before returning to his boyhood club, Birmingham City in 1996.

His final managerial job was at Crystal Palace in 2001, where he spent two years before being sacked in 2003, at which point he moved into punditry.

