The Biggest Ever Collection of Willie Apap Works In One Event

Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria Gozo will be hosting a retrospective exhibition by Willie Apap, one of Malta’s pioneers of modern art.

In what promises to be a landmark event in Il-Ħaġar’s cultural calendar for 2022, this retrospective is thought to be the largest ever presentation of Apap works at one exhibition and will be a display of his genius and versatility: oils and inks of portraits, landscapes and still-lifes, dancers, human figure, sacred and ethnic works. Willie Apap (1918-1970), who lived and worked for most of his adult life in Italy, earned himself a place as one of Malta’s leading exponents of 20th-century art.

The exhibition, which will be accompanied by a lavish 100-page publication, is being curated by Maria Cassar, a graduate in Art History from the University of Malta who carried out extensive research on Apap leading to new discoveries, a number of which are being exhibited for the first time at Il-Ħaġar.

‘Willie Apap – Colour and Light’ will open to the public on Saturday 30th July and will run until 10th October 2022.