The coronavirus pandemic left nearly 100,000 children orphaned in Peru

The new coronavirus pandemic has turned some 98,000 children into orphans in Peru, the country’s government announced, recording the highest COVID-19 mortality rate in the world in proportion to its population.

“Unfortunately, our country (…) counts about 98,000 children who lost their father, mother or guardian during the pandemic,” said Women’s Minister Ana Durant, citing data published in the medical journal The Lancet.

“We have the sad world record, the country with the highest number of children who have lost their father or mother,” he insisted.

Peru, which has one of the world’s highest COVID-19 mortality rates per number of inhabitants, raised its pandemic alert level in various cities and tightened some restrictions due to a third wave of infections caused by the spread of the Omicron variant.

Health Minister Hernando Cevallos said that some 24 provinces, including Lima, went from “moderate” to “high” alert as the average number of daily cases has increased 25% from the previous week.

Among the restrictions were an extended curfew of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., three hours longer than the previous curfew, and tightened capacity limits in shopping centers, banks and restaurants, Cevallos said.

The heightened restrictions come amid signs that countries across the Latin America are entering another wave of COVID-19 infections, despite South America being the world’s most-vaccinated region.

Around 80% of Peru’s eligible population has received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Tuesday, according to the health ministry’s most recent update, the country has recorded a total number of 2.3 million COVID-19 infections and 202,904 deaths.

Photo – A man dresses as Santa Claus greets a child from inside a plastic box, as a COVID-19 precaution, at a public square in Comas, Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/Luis Angel Gonzales Taipe

Via ANSA/Reuters