The Cross is the Christological foundation of fraternity – Cantalamessa

Pope Francis lies down in prayer prior to celebrating Good Friday Mass for the Passion of the Lord at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Vatican City, 02 April 2021.

“We build fraternity in precisely the same way that we build peace, that is starting close by, with ourselves… For us, that means universal fraternity starts with the Catholic Church,” said the Preacher of the Papal Household, Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa.

He made the point in his homily at the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion on Good Friday evening in St. Peter’s Basilica, which was presided over by Pope Francis. In observance of the Covid-19 health protocols, the liturgy was attended by a limited number of faithful. – Vatican News

EPA-EFE/ANDREAS SOLARO

