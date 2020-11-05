The Italian commentator of ‘Holly & Benji’ football matches passed away

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sergio Matteucci, the Italian voice of the commentator of never ending football matches in the cartoons Holly and Benji and volleyball matches in the series Mila and Shiro died, aged 89.

Sergio Matteucci died in Rome at the age of 89 after a long career ranging from the world of Serie A to that of Japanese anime. Born in Granada in 1931, we remember him above all for his narrative voice in the exciting games of Holly and Benji and in those of Mila and Shiro .

“I wrote the texts for the commentary myself, I often went off the cuff,” he said in a recent interview with Il Foglio. His exclamations were unforgettable, at the end of a very long action where Holly managed to discard all her opponents (on a very long football field).

Corriere Della Sera

