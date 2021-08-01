Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Lone Ranger’s Saginaw Grant dies aged 85

The star, who played character roles in various different TV shows and films, died of natural causes at his care home in California, his publicist has said.

She explained: ‘He loved both Oklahoma and LA. He made his home here as an actor, but he never forgot his roots in Oklahoma. He remained a fan of the Sooner Nation.’

The Native American actor was known for his roles in The Lone Ranger, The World’s Fastest Indian, Breaking Bad and community.

From 2012 onwards, Grant also served on the American Indian Advisory Board at the San Diego International Film Festival.

Born in Pawnee, Oklaholma, Grant first served in the US Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Korean War.

Metro