Preloader

The Merkel effect 

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

A week is a long time in politics, and Angela Merkel has had over 1,600 of them mostly sitting in arguably the hottest seat in Europe. The four-term Chancellor enjoyed a quick and steady rise in the 1990s, but her star only continued to soar in the decades following. 

The unassuming leader largely stayed out of the public eye but went all-in whenever a crisis loomed, a lesson for the fair-weather, Instagram-ready decisionmakers that crowd the political arena. Many were fearing that the Merkel mystique had started to deflate as she headed into the final leg of her career, but her first response to the extraordinary Covid-19 pandemic reminded Germans – and the world – why the straight-talking Chancellor was going to be missed. 

Her exit from the political stage, however, is also an opportunity for a different brand of leadership to emerge both in the Federal Republic and the European Union. Often a pragmatist, Merkel has rarely inspired with visionary ideas, even when she recently made impassioned speeches in favour of environmental sustainability. 

Many observers – and critics – credited the steely leader with saving the Eurozone in the wake of the Greek government-debt tragedy, but there was little else for future generations to build upon. 

Measured, poised, balanced, Merkel was hardly one to make bold or radical statements. Her party, the Christian Democratic Union, voted against disruption and went for “Mini-Merkel” Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer over the controversial Friedrich Merz or the unorthodox Jens Spahn in the 2018 party leadership race. When Kramp-Karrenbauer stepped down last year, the CDU installed the Chancellor-approved Armin Laschet and veered away from the Merkel-defying Norbert Röttgen and Friedrich Merz once again.

The September elections brought in the worst figures on record for the CDU and while the post-election brokering has only just begun, the results will surely trigger profound soul-searching by the party elite. 

Merkel’s imprint on German politics is so deep that her departure will likely leave a leadership vacuum for a political generation. Especially so because both Armin Laschet and Olaf Scholz, leader of the new-biggest party SPD, positioned themselves as continuity candidates. 

The situation leaves a gap for contenders from different leadership moulds to enter the fray and, come the 2025 Federal Elections, we can expect the real beginning of the post-Merkel season. 

View and Download your free edition of CD Pro here:

Once you're here...

  • The age of Merkel 

    The age of Merkel 

    CDE News11th October 2021
    In her last 12 months as Chancellor, Angela Merkel registered record approval ratings in five countries outside of Germany. A major study by Pew Research Center in October 2020 fo...
  • All eyes on Scholz 

    All eyes on Scholz 

    CDE News11th October 2021
    On a desolate night for the CDU after the German elections, a comforting Armin Laschet told party supporters that he had won a national mandate to resist a left-leaning government...
  • A Kleine coalition 

    A Kleine coalition 

    CDE News11th October 2021
    Since the 1960s, German politics has been dominated by the centre-left and centre-right parties, turning the Grand Coalition into an institution of the federal political landscape...
  • The world of a different Germany 

    The world of a different Germany 

    CDE News11th October 2021
    It is often said that Germany is too big for Europe but not big enough for the world. In her 16 years at the top, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has amassed sufficient politica...
  • Biden has lost a key battle against the super-rich 

    Biden has lost a key battle against the super-rich 

    CDE News11th October 2021
    by Gina Chon via Reuters Breakingviews Joe Biden has lost an important battle against the so-called 1%. The U.S. president repeatedly pledged that the super-rich and corporatio...
  • Credit markets will withstand Evergrande shocks 

    Credit markets will withstand Evergrande shocks 

    CDE News11th October 2021
    by Neil Unmack via Reuters Breakingviews Is China Evergrande another Lehman Brothers moment? Not at all, according to the $40 trillion global corporate debt market. Internation...
  • UK trucker shortage tows inflation in its wake 

    UK trucker shortage tows inflation in its wake 

    CDE News11th October 2021
    by Ed Cropley via Reuters Breakingviews One way to stop a run on a bank is to drive a lorry-load of cash up to the front door and unload it in full public view. When the panic ...
  • Ewropej: Freedom of expression ‘crucial in the EU’, Casa says 

    Ewropej: Freedom of expression ‘crucial in the EU’, Casa says 

    CDE News11th October 2021
    Member of the European Parliament David Casa has promised to work to ensure freedom of expression in Malta and the European Parliament.  In view of the recent fake website...
  • Ewropej: Polluters must bear the cost of their environmental footprint, Cyrus Engerer says 

    Ewropej: Polluters must bear the cost of their environmental footprint, Cyrus Engerer says 

    CDE News11th October 2021
    Polluters must bear the cost of their environmental footprint, Member of the European Parliament Cyrus Engerer said.  He added that this was a European Union principle. Th...