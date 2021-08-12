The Next Chapter in Mobile Innovation with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Reading Time: 6 minutes

Samsung Electronics opened the next chapter in foldable innovation with two new smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. Both devices are premium foldable smartphones built with the craftsmanship and flagship innovations Samsung users have come to love and expect. The third generation of these category-defining devices incorporates key improvements that Samsung foldable users have asked for—making them more durable with more optimized foldable experiences than ever before. From iconic design to immersive entertainment, Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 offer users unique new ways to work, watch, and play.

For those who need the ultimate device for productivity and immersive entertainment, Z Fold3 is a true multitasking powerhouse with next level performance, an undisrupted 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display, and the first ever S Pen support on a foldable device. For those who want style that comes with function, Z Flip3 is the ideal device with its sleek, compact and pocketable design, enhanced camera features, and a larger Cover Screen built for quick use on the go.

“With Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, Samsung is once again redefining the possibilities with foldable smartphones that empower users with the flexibility and versatility needed for today’s fast-paced world,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “As a pioneer and industry leader in the foldable category, we’re proud to build on our legacy of innovation with the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. These devices equip consumers with technologies that unlock new ways to maximize and enjoy every moment with an ecosystem built on openness and innovation.”

Advanced Craftsmanship Built to Last

Samsung users expect foldable devices that are built to last. That’s why this generation of Galaxy Z devices is built with unrivaled craftsmanship. For the first time ever on a foldable smartphone, Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are equipped with IPX8 water resistance, so users no longer have to worry when caught in the rain. Both devices are also built with our new Armor Aluminum—the strongest aluminum ever used on a Galaxy smartphone—along with the toughest Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ to protect against scratches and accidental drops. In addition, both devices include a new protective film made of stretchable PET and optimized display panel layers resulting in a Main Screen that’s 80% more durable than previous devices.

Samsung continues its legacy of foldable leadership with rigorous processes to create devices that remain reliable after years of use. The revolutionary Hideaway Hinge, first introduced on Galaxy Z Flip, enables the devices to stay in place at any angle for innovative user experiences with Flex mode. And thanks to enhanced Sweeper technology, the bristles inside the Hinge are now shorter, helping to repel dust and other particles and maintain the devices’ durability and seamless user experiences. Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 were also put through a strenuous folding test, verified by Bureau Veritas, to withstand folding 200,000 times. Plus, they’re equipped with the latest powerful 5nm AP and 5G9 band compatibility for the best experience inside and out.

For the first time ever on the Galaxy Z series, Samsung is bringing its beloved Note series technology to Z Fold3—the S Pen functionality. Users can take advantage of fully optimized S Pen features on their foldable screen, which is a perfect fit for on-the-go multitaskers. On Z Fold3’s massive Main Screen, it’s easier than ever for users to jot down notes during a video call or check off a to-do list while reading emails, and Z Fold3 users can also power their creativity and productivity with our fan-favorite S Pen. S Pen for Z Fold3 comes in two options: S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. Both feature a specially engineered retractable Pro tip with force limit technology to protect Z Fold3’s Main Screen for peace of mind while using the S Pen. This is Samsung’s best S Pen experience yet, with even lower latency for true-to-life composition—ensuring that notetaking and sending messages is seamless and intuitive.

Productivity seekers will also enjoy Z Fold3’s enhanced Flex mode features, which let you do more at once, such as joining a video call on the device’s top screen while checking meeting notes on the bottom. With Z Fold3’s updated Multi-Active Window, it’s even easier to make dinner plans over text while checking your calendar, all on the device’s large screen. And now on Z Fold3, users can create a shortcut and reopen apps in the same way later thanks to enhanced App Pair. Plus, they can use Z Fold3’s new Taskbar to quickly switch between apps without returning to the Home screen.

Z Fold3 is built with a sleeker, thinner, and lighter design for even better portability than Galaxy Z Fold2. It comes with a choice of three timeless colors: Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G: The Ideal Balance of Style, Function, and Nonstop Fun

Z Flip3 empowers users to express themselves with bold color options, a sleek design, and premium features. With the choice of four trendy colors—Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black—plus new stylish ring grips and strap cases that make it even easier to hold and fold the phone, Z Flip3 is a device for true self-expression. For those in search of even more color options to fit their style, Samsung.com carries exclusive colors, such as Gray, Pink, and White.

The redesigned Cover Screen is now four times larger and makes it easier to view notifications and messages without having to open Z Flip3. Users can keep up with their schedule, check the weather, and monitor their daily step count with new Cover Screen widgets or coordinate the Cover Screen wallpaper with their new Galaxy Watch4 or Galaxy Watch4 Classic for a matching look. And with Samsung Pay built directly into the Cover Screen, it’s never been easier to check out on-the-go at the local coffee shop.

Z Flip3 is also crafted to give users the best capability for capturing and sharing memories. Packed with some of our latest camera features, users can take even more stunning selfies hands-free with Flex mode. Or they can keep the device folded and capture a quick photo—and now, even video—right from the Cover Screen using enhanced Quick Shot by double-clicking Z Flip3’s power key. Plus, scrolling and sharing are super smooth, thanks to Z Flip3’s new 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Z Flip3 is great for relaxing and watching a YouTube vlog or a TV show hands-free. Thanks to Z Flip3’s new, upgraded Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos®, you get immersive sound with incredible clarity, depth and spatial effects, no matter what you’re watching or listening to. And the new Flex Mode Panel feature makes apps look better and easier to use. When the device is partially folded, Flex Mode Panel gives you new ways to interact with Z Flip3, offering a more convenient viewing experience by moving the video to the top half of the screen and the show’s controls—like brightness and volume—to the bottom half.

Optimized Foldable Experiences Open Up New Possibilities

With the Galaxy Z series, users will get access to more apps that take full advantage of the foldable screen. Samsung is expanding partnerships with leading companies like Google, Microsoft, and more, so users can enjoy more of their go-to apps tailored to their unique needs. Collaborate effectively with Microsoft Teams app: Enjoy optimized meeting experience adapting based on the Flex mode of your Galaxy Z series and the power of Office and Teams coming together. For the best productivity at work, Microsoft Outlook’s dual-pane mode for Samsung foldables enables users to read a full email while previewing others on the side, just like a desktop experience. To bring users even more choices, Samsung’s new Labs feature offers users the ability to optimize even more apps to the foldable screen when they need it.

Furthermore, Samsung continues to rethink how app developers can create amazing user experiences from anywhere. To provide them with more options while ensuring high-quality optimization, Samsung supports Remote Test Lab(RTL), giving app developers the ability to directly install and test their applications in real-time, from wherever they are.