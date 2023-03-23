The Order of Malta National Art Exhibition: Possibly One Of The Largest Ever Collective Art Exhibitions To Open This Week

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Maltese Association of the Order of Malta has rallied 165 Maltese and foreign artists, living in or associated with Malta, for what is potentially going to be the largest collective art exhibition ever organised locally.

The Order of Malta National Art Exhibition, due to open on the 24th of March at St John’s Cavalier in Valletta will feature the works of 128 painters and watercolourists, 6 bronze artists, 17 ceramicists, 8 sculptors, 5 photographers and a glass sculptor.

Dr Pascal Demajo on behalf of the organising committee and a member of the Maltese Association of the Order of Malta explained how the hosting of this exhibition has a two-pronged vision.

“Besides raising more awareness about the Maltese contemporary art scene which has been blessed with a lot of talent, this exhibition will hopefully also raise much needed funds for the charitable causes the Maltese Association of the Order of Malta supports. In fact, we are grateful to all the participating artists who have committed to donate part of the proceeds from their sold works.”

“This collective exhibition will not only be a special event due to the extraordinary number of artists participating and the variety of artistic mediums, but also due to the fact that this is being hosted at St John’s Cavalier, a Knights-era building that is very rarely open for public viewing.”

“In fact, we are also inviting public and private schools to send their students to admire the artworks on display, to meet some of the artists who are going to be in attendance and to experience the beautiful environs of St John’s Cavalier,” added Dr Demajo. To date, 4 schools have confirmed their visits to the exhibition.

The Order of Malta National Art Exhibition will be open daily as from Friday 24th March to the 6th April between 10.00 am and 6.00 pm; Saturdays, Sundays and Public holidays included.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first